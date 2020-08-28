Mosquito-borne EEE virus chases horses and maybe some humans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s called triple E, a mosquito-borne illness that was detected in Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, and Marion counties. And now right in our backyard of Aiken County.

“Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a virus that is transmitted through mosquitos to horses. Humans can also get the virus,” Dr. Sabrina Jacobs, equine veterinarian at Performance Equine, said.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 11 cases in horses, with at least one coming out of Aiken County.

All of the horses you see here are vaccinated-- and are not at risk of infection.

“When a horse gets bitten by an affected mosquito, 75 to 95 percent of them become sick from the disease and it has a very high mortality rate in horses,” Jacobs said.

According to DHEC, 90 percent will die.

In humans, 96 percent of people don’t show symptoms, but for those who do -- about a third will die.

“I do think it’s important for people to know that when the population of mosquitos is infecting horses in the area, that same population of mosquitos can carry that virus and infect humans,” Jacobs said.

Triple E can not be spread from horses to people, or horses to mosquitos. But a rise of cases in horses could indicate more mosquitos in the area, and those can infect you.

And another thing, there’s no vaccine for humans but there is one for horses, making these cases even more frustrating.

“It’s something that you have to be aware of. If you’re going to own an animal, you have to be responsible for that animal every day. Just like you are taking care of your kids,” Brad Stauffer, owner of Legacy Stable, said.

Stauffer has been working in the equine business for more than 40 years. He’s never seen a case of Triple E up close.

“We’re very proactive in inoculating and managing these horses care.”

According to DHEC, in horses, EEE virus takes two to five days to cause symptoms. The virus causes stumbling and poor coordination, inability to rise, paralysis, head pressing, circling, and convulsions.

