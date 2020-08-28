Advertisement

More University of South Carolina students quarantined

Greek Village, University of South Carolina
Greek Village, University of South Carolina(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina is putting three more Greek Village houses in quarantine.

That makes five houses in two days told to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 results.

Students staying in the houses will be required to stay in quarantine for up to 14 days. Officials said students who test positive are relocated to isolation or have the option to return home.

The university released a statement on Thursday regarding the decision. In part, it reads:

“In all cases, students were either asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms prior to their tests and none require hospitalization,” university officials said in a statement released Thursday. “The university’s decisions regarding quarantine are made in consultation with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and are designed to reduce the risk of spread into the community. All students in quarantine are provided with extensive support from the university.”

The university has not released the names of the houses or students placed in quarantine.

According to the university website, anyone who violates quarantine or isolation directives by moving around campus or attending work or class may be subject to disciplinary action by university officials.

Party problems

The Columbia City Council also just passed new guidance for landlords in order to prevent students from throwing parties.

If a large gathering is broken up by local officers, it can now be deemed a serious offense, which would put 10 points on the landlord’s permit.

If a landlord gets 15 points over the course of a year, their permit could be revoked.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

From reports by WIS and WRDW/WAGT

