Mets, Marlins walk off field in social injustice protest

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Miami Marlins jointly walked off the field after a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play.

Mets outfielder Dominic Smith — a Black man who wept Wednesday night while discussing the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin — led New York onto the field.

Players took their positions, then reserves and coaches filed out of both dugouts and stood silently for 42 seconds. Both teams then left the field, leaving only the black T-shirt at home.

