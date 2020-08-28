Matsuyama leads on long birdie to end tough day at Olympia

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Olympia Fields is playing so tough that only three players broke par in the opening round of the BMW Championship.

And it took a 65-foot birdie putt by Hideki Matsuyama to take the lead. Matsuyama birdied from 20 feet on No. 7 and rolled in the long birdie putt on No. 9 for a 3-under 67.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Tyler Duncan. Mackenzie Hughes of Canada was at 69.

Tiger Woods would have been happy to finish at even par. Instead, he bogeyed his last three holes for a 73 and was six shots behind.

