AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all been watching the building of the new television station at I-20 and Riverwatch for a couple of years. Now, it’s time to give you a look inside.

We don’t have a move-in date other than this fall, but our team is already busy training inside as construction, wiring, and studio work continues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.