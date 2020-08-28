How Georgia is trying to recruit poll workers ahead of November election
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation to recruit poll workers for elections in November.
The secretary said this partnership with GDOT is to ensure county elections officials have the staff they need on and in the weeks before Election Day.
“When COVID-19 swept through Georgia, Georgia’s elderly poll workers stayed home to minimize their exposure to the pandemic,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Through these partnerships, like the one with the Georgia Department of Transportation, we will be able to recruit younger poll workers and help provide a safe and easy experience for Georgia’s voters in November.”
Georgia poll workers historically have averaged above 65 years old. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the United States, this particularly vulnerable population mostly opted to stay home and avoid the risk of exposure to the virus.
As a result, polling locations across the state were short-staffed on Election Day and limited in their ability to train new poll workers due to the constraints of the pandemic.
To fill this gap, Raffensperger said he is partnering with numerous organizations in the state to help recruit younger, less-at-risk populations to staff the polls.
In other election news ...
- Raffensperger has coordinated with county elections officials to request masks, face shields, gloves and disinfecting wipes. A total of 153 counties are requesting more personal protective equipment. Altogether, Georgia elections officials are requesting 180,000 masks, 46,700 face shields, 4,700 packages of gloves and 10,100 boxes of disinfecting wipes. Earlier this year, 84,000 masks, 290,000 gloves and hand sanitizer were provided to county election officials ahead of the June 9 primary.
- Earlier this week, Raffensperger certified the results of the Aug. 11 statewide general primary and nonpartisan general election runoff. Raffensperger affirms that all relevant counties have provided the total votes cast to the state and that the returns are a true and correct tabulation. Official results of the local, state, and federal races are available on the election night reporting website.
- Raffensperger’s office is creating an easier way for voters to request absentee ballots for the November election. Instead of a paper application, the state is creating an online portal. Voters just need to click the “request” button and enter all of the required information, and they’ll get an absentee ballot you can drop off or mail in.
