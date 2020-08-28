Head of the South Regatta canceled for this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta rowing club announcing the 24th annual Head of the South Regatta has been canceled after it was rescheduled for November.

The club is considering a virtual option for this year but plans to host the regatta in person in 2021.

Officials say they plan host two sprint regattas at the newly renovated Langley Pond and continue attracting Northern crews for spring training beginning in March.

