Georgia teachers say they should decide on returning after quarantine

After a judge threw out the requirement that brick and mortar schools must be open by August 31st, legal advice being given to districts across the state is to move cautiously after an appeal automatically put the ruling on hold.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest teachers group is telling Gov. Brian Kemp that teachers should be able to decide whether to return to school without being quarantined for COVID-19 exposure if the governor decides to allow that.

The group says Kemp should make sure rapid coronavirus testing is available to teachers.

It also wants districts to provide more paid leave, publish coronavirus testing results and let educators with high-risk health conditions work from home.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators sent recommendations to Kemp on Wednesday.

The governor is considering declaring teachers “critical infrastructure workers.” That would mean teachers would be exempt from the requirement that they quarantine for 14 days after COVID-19 exposure.

