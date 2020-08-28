Georgia teachers say they should decide on returning after quarantine

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s largest teachers group is telling Gov. Brian Kemp that teachers should be able to decide whether to return to school without being quarantined for COVID-19 exposure if the governor decides to allow that.

The group says Kemp should make sure rapid coronavirus testing is available to teachers.

It also wants districts to provide more paid leave, publish coronavirus testing results and let educators with high-risk health conditions work from home.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators sent recommendations to Kemp on Wednesday.

The governor is considering declaring teachers “critical infrastructure workers.” That would mean teachers would be exempt from the requirement that they quarantine for 14 days after COVID-19 exposure.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.