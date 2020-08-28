Advertisement

Georgia drops 4 previously required high school tests

(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia public high school students will take exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. history under a plan to cut four other exams.

The state Board of Education voted to approve the plan Thursday.

It would take effect this school year, unless Georgia gives no standardized tests for a second year.

The change was mandated by Senate Bill 357, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law earlier this year.

Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are pushing for fewer tests.

The law mandated that the board drop an economics test. The board also decided to drop tests in geometry, physical science and 9th grade literature and composition.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

