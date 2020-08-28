Fulton County absentee ballot mishandling case sent to Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation found that election officials in the Georgia’s most populous county failed to process some absentee ballot applications for the June primary.

The state election board referred the matter to the state attorney general, officials announced Friday.

Fulton County’s failure to process and mail requested absentee ballots resulted in multiple violations of Georgia law, the board determined.

Chief Investigator Frances Watson said the Georgia Secretary of State’s office received 254 complaints from voters who did not receive an absentee ballot. At least 107 of those people did not vote at all in the June 9 election. At least 105 were never entered into the eNet voter registration system — meaning the county never entered the voters’ information for ballot fulfillment. Testimony also revealed there were many more Georgians who didn’t receive a requested absentee ballot, “evidenced in the large numbers that went to the poll and reported not receiving a ballot.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the chair of the board, said Fulton County must fix these issues before the general election, when record-breaking turnout is expected.

After delaying the primary elections because of the coronavirus pandemic, Raffensperger encouraged Georgia voters to vote by absentee ballot and sent an absentee ballot application to every active voter.

Election officials in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, have previously acknowledged the challenges that caused for them, which they have said were exacerbated by the virus outbreak and technical problems. But an attorney for the county says punitive action is not warranted in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report