Advertisement

Fulton County absentee ballot mishandling case sent to Georgia attorney general

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation found that election officials in the Georgia’s most populous county failed to process some absentee ballot applications for the June primary.

The state election board referred the matter to the state attorney general, officials announced Friday.

Fulton County’s failure to process and mail requested absentee ballots resulted in multiple violations of Georgia law, the board determined.

MORE | How Georgia is trying to recruit poll workers ahead of November election

Chief Investigator Frances Watson said the Georgia Secretary of State’s office received 254 complaints from voters who did not receive an absentee ballot. At least 107 of those people did not vote at all in the June 9 election. At least 105 were never entered into the eNet voter registration system — meaning the county never entered the voters’ information for ballot fulfillment. Testimony also revealed there were many more Georgians who didn’t receive a requested absentee ballot, “evidenced in the large numbers that went to the poll and reported not receiving a ballot.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the chair of the board, said Fulton County must fix these issues before the general election, when record-breaking turnout is expected.

After delaying the primary elections because of the coronavirus pandemic, Raffensperger encouraged Georgia voters to vote by absentee ballot and sent an absentee ballot application to every active voter.

Election officials in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, have previously acknowledged the challenges that caused for them, which they have said were exacerbated by the virus outbreak and technical problems. But an attorney for the county says punitive action is not warranted in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

We are experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
We apologize for the technical difficulties we are experiencing. We are working to get the issues fixed and will continue streaming our scheduled newscasts on our website!

News

After Richmond County school board candidate dies, election officials to meet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting today to consider removing late candidate Christine Cunningham from the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

News

How Georgia is trying to recruit poll workers ahead of November election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation to recruit poll workers for elections in November.

Latest News

Business

$300 unemployment boost might take weeks, S.C. officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
A federal boost has expired, but South Carolina officials say more money could be coming to those who are unemployed — eventually.

News

After OK of plasma therapy, S.C. blood banks brace for demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina blood banks are hoping more recovered COVID-19 patients step forward to donate their plasma.

News

More University of South Carolina students quarantined

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The University of South Carolina is putting three more Greek Village houses in quarantine.

News

Columbia County parents can track kids’ school buses with app

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Columbia County parents can soon use an app to keep track of their kids while on the bus.

News

Impact from hurricane is being felt all the way to CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Streets are flooded, trees have been shredded and homes have been destroyed as people wake up this morning to pick up the pieces left by Hurricane Laura.

News

COVID-19 kills another inmate from local prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina prison officials have reported the system’s 14th inmate death associated with COVID-19.