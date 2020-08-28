Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing set in Gibson, but appointment is required

(KMVT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Glascock County Health Department announces a free COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Monday.

It will be at the Glascock County Health Department, 668 W. Main St., from 8-11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800

The deadline to schedule an appointment is 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

