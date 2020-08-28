Free COVID-19 testing set in Gibson, but appointment is required
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Glascock County Health Department announces a free COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Monday.
It will be at the Glascock County Health Department, 668 W. Main St., from 8-11 a.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800
The deadline to schedule an appointment is 4 p.m. Saturday.
Local toll of the pandemic
