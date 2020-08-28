Free COVID-19 testing set in Gibson, but appointment is required

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Glascock County Health Department announces a free COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Monday.

It will be at the Glascock County Health Department, 668 W. Main St., from 8-11 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-721-5800

The deadline to schedule an appointment is 4 p.m. Saturday.

