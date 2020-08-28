Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated storms will be possible through this evening. After midnight will be dry with cloudy skies and a steady wind out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Lows will be muggy in the upper 70 all night into early Saturday.

Winds will be picking up Saturday as the remnants of Laura track north of the region. We are expecting sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up between 25-35 mph. Lake wind advisories will likely be issued Saturday, so it won’t be the best for boating. Storms will be possible as well from around midday through late afternoon. This will most likely be a line of storms moving through, so once the line moves past your location then you should stay dry the rest of the day. High temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler and top out near 90.

Southwest winds between 12-18 mph are expected during the day Saturday. (WRDW)

Wind gusts between 25-35 mph are possible during the day Saturday. (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be calmer with winds between 5-10 mph most of the day. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the mid to low 90s and it will remain very humid. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern looks fairly average for late August early next week with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered storms most afternoons and evenings.

