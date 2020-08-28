Advertisement

Community blood bank issues an urgent call for donations

(WAGM)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The local community blood bank is in critical need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative, it said Friday in issuing a call for donors. Also urgently needed are types A negative and B positive

Shepeard Community Blood Center only goes into critical need when the quantity of ready blood and blood products falls below a one-day supply level.

This is a nationwide problem stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic due to canceled blood drives during closures of schools and businesses.

All of Shepeard’s three centers are operating as normal, and the Augusta and Evans centers have extended hours through the end of 2020. Here are the details:

  • The Augusta center, 1533 Wrightsboro Rd, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
  • The Evans center, 4329 Washington Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • The Aiken center, 353 Fabian Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.

Call 706-737-4551 to schedule an appointment. All donors are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

MORE | After OK of plasma therapy, S.C. blood banks brace for demand

