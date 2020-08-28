Columbia County parents can track kids’ school buses with app

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County parents can soon use an app to keep track of their kids while on the bus.

The new app is called Edu Log Parent Portal Lite.

It’s similar to the one Richmond County schools already has in place.

You can track the location your child’s bus in real time and get notifications when it’s close to your house.

For more information on how to use it, visit the Columbia County School District’s website.

