Clemson won’t have its Gathering At The Paw

(AP) - One of Clemson’s most visible postgame traditions at Death Valley will not take place this season under guidelines approved by the state for the school to have fans at its football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said it’s “Gathering At The Paw” tradition where fans come out on the field shortly after end of the game will not be allowed this season.

The school received state approval to have about 19,000 fans at Death Valley this season and released the plan for 81,500-seat Memorial Stadium on Thursday. The school also had plans for spectators at its soccer field and volleyball gym signed off on by the state.

Face coverings will be required unless eating or drinking, according to the school. The plan calls for social distancing with pods of two and four affiliated guests together in the stands.

Clemson has asked fans to refrain from tailgating this season and has banned the use of tents and trailers.

