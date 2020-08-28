Augusta University calendar adjusted to reflect Masters Week changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University recently adjusted its fall 2020 calendar to reflect changes to the annual Masters Tournament.

The university had previously announced a fall break from Nov. 9-13 for the rescheduled tournament. The Augusta National Golf Club recently confirmed the tournament will be held without patrons due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Masters Tournament brings an annual opportunity for our students to work in temporary jobs to accommodate the thousands of visitors who come to experience all Augusta has to offer,” Augusta University Provost Gretchen Caughman said in a statement. “Without those opportunities this year, we adjusted our calendar to instead give students additional time with their loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Classes will now be in session the week of Nov. 9-13, with a full week of break for Thanksgiving from Nov. 23-27. The end of term, reading day and exam schedule will be moved up by two days, while the commencement date remains the same, Dec. 11.

