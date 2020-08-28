Advertisement

At the nation’s capital to home in Augusta, Dr. King’s dream is still heard

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The call from Dr. Martin Luther King came 57 years ago, and the echo through Washington rings just as loud today.

From the nation’s capital to home in Augusta, thousands somehow took part in the larger march on Washington.

“We have power, that we have hope,” Joyce Law, an Augusta historian, said.

For local advocacy groups like National Action Network CSRA, it’s been a virtual movement. Steps not measured by feet to the pavement.

“We are calling for the change, and we are calling for the change now,” Morris Porter of the National Action Network, said.

Because of COVID-19, the local chapter decided to live stream the march. They will also host several social justice panels on Zoom tonight, and voice their hopes for more Augusta projects that address inequities in education, affordable housing, and infrastructure.

“I would like to see our elected officials get more engaged and take a more of a front row versus kind of a back row with pushing these initiatives forward,” Porter said.

And for local church Destiny Worship, the pastor says today’s historic moment, had more power in-person. It’s why they traveled all the way from Augusta.

“So,, we can’t sit idly by and do nothing. I have to do my little piece. It might be a little bit. But I’m here,” Sammy James, pastor of Destiny Worship, said.

Pastor James tell us, he needed to bring the spirit of hope here back home.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing...And that is powerful,” he said.

And whether it was Ahmaud Arbery’s mother or Dr. King’s son, one message remained: recommit to the dream from nearly 60 years ago and change through voting, marching, and unity.

