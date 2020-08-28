COVID-19 kills another inmate from McCormick state prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina prison officials have reported the system’s 14th inmate death associated with COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections said 63-year-old Gary Clifton Hamilton died Wednesday at an outside hospital after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.

The corrections agency said Hamilton had several underlying medical conditions.

Hamilton had been housed at McCormick Correctional Institution, where 36 prisoners and 12 staff members have tested positive so far.

Among those was Jerry Lee Henderson, 73, the state prison system’s 13th inmate to die from coronavirus.

Across state facilities, 1,477 prisoners have contracted the virus, with 857 active cases.

In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, the correctional agency this week extended a suspension of visitation and volunteers until Sept. 3.

In addition to McCormick, the agency has two other prisons in the CSRA: the Allendale Correctional Institution and Trenton Correctional Institution.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT