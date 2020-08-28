Advertisement

Aiken County schools to offer take-home meals for students

By WRDW/WAGT
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools will offer take-home meals for all students during the 2020-21 school year, whether they are participating in the hybrid model of in-person instruction or learning from home full-time.

Families will pre-order meals for the school year by filling out an online form at www.acpsd.net.

Students in the in-person hybrid model of instruction will have access to three breakfasts and three lunches on Tuesdays or Thursdays, depending on which days they attend school.

MORE | What will be the deciding factor on keeping Aiken County classrooms closed?

Students in the full-time learn-from-home model will have an option of one breakfast and one lunch for pickup at the student’s home school on Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Thursdays, the option of two breakfasts and two lunches will be available.

The deadline for ordering meals is noon on the day before pickup. Orders do not automatically renew from week-to-week.

Meals will be charged according to a household’s eligibility status for the free and reduced-price meal program. Breakfasts cost 30 cents each at reduced price or $1.75 at full price. Lunches cost 40 cents at reduced price, $2.60 and full price for elementary grades and $2.75 for middle and high schools.

Online payments may be made at https://www.k12paymentcenter.com/Default.aspx.

If parents feel their household qualifies for Free/Reduced meal benefits, parents are encouraged to apply online by visiting https://www.lunchapplication.com.

Those with questions can call 803-641-2428, option 4.

