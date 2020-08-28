Advertisement

After Richmond County school board candidate dies, election officials to meet

Christine Cunningham is shown during a June interview with News 12 at a food bank event.
Christine Cunningham is shown during a June interview with News 12 at a food bank event.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting today to consider removing a deceased candidate from the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Christine Cunningham was a candidate in the Richmond County Board of Education District 1 race.

However, she has died.

The Board of Elections will meet at 4:30 p.m.

Cunningham died Tuesday, according to Williams Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements. A funeral date has not been set.

Cunningham was executive director of the Downtown Co-Operative Church Ministries.

The qualifying period for the seats closed only a week ago.

Brian Green and Shawnda Griffin are the remaining candidates for the Board of Education District 1 seat.

Today’s meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/yslNPzmE_1A.

MORE | How Georgia is trying to recruit poll workers ahead of November election

