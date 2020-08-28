After much prayer, Augusta hit-and-run victim pulls through surgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - His dad called it a miracle, but a pedestrian pulled through surgery after suffering serious injuries this week in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of New Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a white Hyundai Elantra struck the man as he was crossing the street near Gordon Highway.

The driver, identified by deputies as Britney Ivey, fled the scene while passengers remained in the vehicle, deputies reported.

Deputies searched the area for Ivey, but she could not be found, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The pedestrian, Jeremiah Mosley, 31, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

His injuries were described by authorities as not life-threatening, but family members said the damage was serious. His dad, Robert Monkelbaan, said he suffered a broken arm, a broken neckbone and vertebrae injuries.

Family members feared Mosley would be paralyzed when he came out of surgery Thursday, but he ultimately came through with “flying colors” and was able to move his extremities, his father said.

“He’s such a blessed child,” said Monkelbaan, noting that a lot of prayers were said by family members, including his wife, Barbara, a pastor.

Ivey was still at large, according to authorities, who said the investigation remains active, so they couldn’t share further details.

