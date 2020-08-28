Advertisement

After much prayer, Augusta hit-and-run victim pulls through surgery

(WOWT)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - His dad called it a miracle, but a pedestrian pulled through surgery after suffering serious injuries this week in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of New Savannah Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a white Hyundai Elantra struck the man as he was crossing the street near Gordon Highway.

The driver, identified by deputies as Britney Ivey, fled the scene while passengers remained in the vehicle, deputies reported.

MORE | Arrest made in shooting at Augusta vape shop

Deputies searched the area for Ivey, but she could not be found, according to the sheriff’s agency.

The pedestrian, Jeremiah Mosley, 31, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

His injuries were described by authorities as not life-threatening, but family members said the damage was serious. His dad, Robert Monkelbaan, said he suffered a broken arm, a broken neckbone and vertebrae injuries.

Family members feared Mosley would be paralyzed when he came out of surgery Thursday, but he ultimately came through with “flying colors” and was able to move his extremities, his father said.

“He’s such a blessed child,” said Monkelbaan, noting that a lot of prayers were said by family members, including his wife, Barbara, a pastor.

Ivey was still at large, according to authorities, who said the investigation remains active, so they couldn’t share further details.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

This suspect is wanted in connection with threats in Augusta

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding Jonathan Sam Helmstetter, who’s wanted on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts.

News

SRS gains 32 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Since the start of the pandemic, the Savannah River Site has seen 438 cases of coronavirus among its workforce of more than 11,000.

News

Aiken County schools to offer take-home meals for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WRDW/WAGT
Aiken County Public Schools will offer take-home meals for all students during the 2020-21 school year, regardless of the learning model they choose.

News

Fulton County absentee ballot mishandling case sent to Georgia attorney general

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
An investigation found that election officials in the Georgia’s most populous county failed to process some absentee ballot applications for the June primary.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

We are experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
We apologize for the technical difficulties we are experiencing. We are working to get the issues fixed and will continue streaming our scheduled newscasts on our website!

News

After Richmond County school board candidate dies, election officials to meet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The Richmond County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting today to consider removing late candidate Christine Cunningham from the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

News

How Georgia is trying to recruit poll workers ahead of November election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation to recruit poll workers for elections in November.

Business

$300 unemployment boost might take weeks, S.C. officials say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
A federal boost has expired, but South Carolina officials say more money could be coming to those who are unemployed — eventually.

News

After OK of plasma therapy, S.C. blood banks brace for demand

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina blood banks are hoping more recovered COVID-19 patients step forward to donate their plasma.