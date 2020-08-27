Two University of South Carolina sorority houses quarantined

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has quarantined two sorority houses after students living there tested positive for COVID-19.

“We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said in a statement. “Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return. I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings. Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community.”

The university did not release the number of students that were quarantined or the names of the Greek Village houses.

According to the university, the positive test results were confirmed using standard and saliva-based testing. The students were asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials said the students will not require hospitalization and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Delta Delta Delta is one of the quarantined sororities. The identify of the second sorority is unknown.

The school has confirmed 44 active student cases and two employee cases as of Aug. 20.

From reports by WIS and The Associated Press