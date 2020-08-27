Advertisement

Two University of South Carolina sorority houses quarantined

Greek Village, University of South Carolina
Greek Village, University of South Carolina(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina has quarantined two sorority houses after students living there tested positive for COVID-19.

“We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said in a statement. “Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return. I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings. Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community.”

MORE | Front, back, and side to side, wash your hands to ensure germs die

The university did not release the number of students that were quarantined or the names of the Greek Village houses.

According to the university, the positive test results were confirmed using standard and saliva-based testing. The students were asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials said the students will not require hospitalization and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Delta Delta Delta is one of the quarantined sororities. The identify of the second sorority is unknown.

The school has confirmed 44 active student cases and two employee cases as of Aug. 20.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

From reports by WIS and The Associated Press

