Twins Bob, Mike Bryan end record-breaking doubles career

NEW YORK (AP) — American twins Bob and Mike Bryan have announced their retirement after a record-breaking doubles career.

They are making official what seemed clear when they did not enter the U.S. Open. The 42-year-old brothers collected 16 Grand Slam championships together, 119 tour-level titles and a 2012 Olympic gold medal.

They finished 10 seasons atop the ATP doubles rankings and helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.

Along the way, they became as famous a doubles team as there was, known for leaping to bump chests at the end of victories. The Bryans already had said 2020 would be their last year on tour.

