Tractor-trailer flips on Interstate 20 in Aiken County

This was the scene early Aug. 17, 2020, on Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 in North Augusta after a tractor-trailer flipped over.
This was the scene early Aug. 17, 2020, on Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 in North Augusta after a tractor-trailer flipped over.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded early Thursday to a report of a flipped tractor-trailer with a person trapped inside it on Edgefield Road in Aiken County.

The incident was reported around 4:15 a.m. on Edgefield Road at Interstate 20, according to North Augusta dispatchers.

At least one person was trapped inside, according to dispatchers. However, as of 5 a.m., injuries were classified as minor and no one had been transported to a hospital, dispatchers told News 12.

At least 100 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled from the truck that was carrying a shipping container, according to early reports from the scene.

