S.C. prisons keep visitation, volunteers halted to limit COVID-19 exposure

By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Corrections, with multiple facilities in the CSRA, will extend suspensions for visitation and volunteers until Sept. 30.

No visitors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions, and labor and work crews will not be able to go out into the community.

All routine transfers between institutions have also suspended. Transfers for security and medical reasons will continue as needed. Inmates will attend court and parole hearings virtually.

Inmates will continue to get two free five-minute calls each week, even those with telephone restrictions.

Among the agency’s facilities in the CSRA are the Allendale Correctional Institution, Trenton Correctional Institution and McCormick Correctional Institution, which lost an inmate Friday to complications of COVID-19. Jerry Lee Henderson, 73, became the state prison system’s 13th inmate to die from coronavirus.

The agency, with 16,232 offenders, said a few days ago it has had 1,323 offenders test positive for the coronavirus systemwide, of whom 495 have recovered and 828 are active cases.

The agency says the latest restrictions have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety from COVID-19 and the potential impact on its staff, offenders, volunteers and visitors.

The agency will also resume accepting and processing newly sentenced offenders from county detention facilities at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center on Sept. 1. The staff has established a system to isolate arriving inmates and identify those who might be infected with COVID-19.

Inmates are required to be screened for symptoms before they leave the county detention facility, and they will be screened, tested, and quarantined after arrival.

The department stopped receiving new inmates at Kirkland in April, then opened a temporary reception center at Lieber in May. That center closed in July when incoming inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Department officials have been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information and guidance about the spread of this virus. SCDC remains diligent in its efforts to protect offenders and staff. Future updates about COVID19 will be posted on our website, www.doc.sc.gov.

From reports by WIS and WRDW/WAGT

