S.C. jobless claims dip as state seeks federal boost in benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week in South Carolina, although the overall jobless rate remains far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic trashed the economy.

State officials said 5,524 South Carolinians filed their initial claim for unemployment benefits last week, a decline of 1,731 from the week before. However, the number is about three times what would have been filed in a week a year ago, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

“We are happy to report the sharp decrease in initial claims filed last week. The 5,524 initial claims filed is the lowest since the pandemic began in the middle of March,” department Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a statement.

However, he stressed that looking at patterns over the course of a month might offer a clearer picture of economic health than week-to-week numbers.

The agency said 725,228 initial claims have been received since mid-March.

The new figures came out a day after Ellzey and Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state had submitted its application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance.

The program was created in response to the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. If South Carolina is approved, claimants could get an additional $300 in benefits on top of their weekly benefit amount, retroactive to Aug. 1.

Georgia said this week that it had been approved for the program.

Meanwhile, just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, officials said Thursday. They also announced that the U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 31.7% from April to June, the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

