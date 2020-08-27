Osaka-Goff rematch could happen in US Open’s 3rd round

(AP) - Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 16-year-old Coco Gauff could face each other at the U.S. Open again.

The tournament draw set up a possible third-round rematch. The U.S. Tennis Association quietly posted the women’s and men’s singles draws online.

The draw was announced on the same day all matches in the Western & Southern Open -- being played at the U.S. Open site because of the pandemic -- were called off following Osaka’s decision to drop out of her semifinal in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin. The U.S. Open begins Monday.

