No. 4 Georgia loses WR Blaylock to season-ending knee injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years.

Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia says Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee on Wednesday in a non-ontact drill.

Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.

Statement from UGA Athletics: “University of Georgia sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered an injury to his left knee Wednesday during a non-contact drill. Surgery will be required and he will miss the 2020 season. A full recovery is expected.”

