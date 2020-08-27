Advertisement

NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Several NFL teams canceled practice in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team all decided to not take the field Thursday.

Blake was shot by police, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

The Detroit Lions canceled their practice Tuesday, protesting the incident involving Blake, and racial injustice.

