Man wanted for questioning for Washington Road shooting
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man that may have information regarding a shooting that took place on Washington Road on August 25.
The man pictured in the black shirt and black pants above is wanted for questioning in reference to a shooting that occurred at 3011 Washington Rd.at approximately 3:00 p.m. The subject is known to frequent the Stevens Creek Road area.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
