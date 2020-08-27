Advertisement

Local families fear for loved ones in the path of Hurricane Laura

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “There is not a structure that I have seen without any damage according to pictures and videos that I have witnessed.”

Howling winds and devastating destruction, as Hurricane Laura stormed the Louisiana coast with 150 mile per hour winds.

And as nighttime turned into daylight, the effects of the category 4 hurricane not only felt by those in Louisiana -- but in South Carolina too.

RELATED: Georgia Power is heading to Louisiana to restore power after Laura

“It was concerning knowing they were going to take a direct hit from the eye,” Tricia Blalock said.

Blalock lives in Columbia, South Carolina, but her sister lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was worried when her sister chose not to evacuate and decided to weather the storm.

500,000 were ordered to evacuate, but coronavirus is the reason many didn’t.

“Number one is actually COVID. For that reason, they have been quarantined for the last six months. Their safe haven is their house,” Blalock said.

But officials with our local American Red Cross say shelters are still a safe space.

“We feel confident that these measures will help keep everyone safe and that’s proven to be the case as we’ve already gone through this in Florida,” Susan Everitt, executive director of American Red Cross of East-Central Georgia, said.

Blalock says her sister and family got lucky.

“I think they are fortunate. They did take every precaution. Had they not seen that they needed the structure that they were in, they felt confident enough that it could withstand the hurricane force winds,” Blalcok said.

“When it was calm, she was able to give me a call and the rest of the family know that all is well, they were ok, and they were safe,” she continued.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

