Kemp considers testing ‘strike teams’ as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor says he’s considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

Brian Kemp told news outlets Wednesday that the teams could also be used to control outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Kemp has expressed frustration in recent days that fewer people are being tested in Georgia, meaning the state has unused testing capacity.

Kemp is touting COVID-19 gains in a tour of southeast Georgia, noting the state’s decline in confirmed cases and hospitalizations. Democrats are pressing Kemp to do more to alleviate economic suffering because of the pandemic.

They want the state to speed up unemployment payments, temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures, and divert money to rental assistance.

Local toll of the pandemic

