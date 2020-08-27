It’s not the first time Aiken Electric junction boxes were vandalized with gunshots

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Electric had been experiencing outages in Cedar Creek and The Paddocks subdivisions due to gunfire hitting their junction boxes.

According to company officials, this has happened multiple times:

One time on August 21 with two junction boxes.

Another time on August 23 with repeated gunfire to the same junction boxes.

And the most recent on August 25 where a third and fourth junction box were hit with gunfire, leaving more than 900 of our members without power.

In an effort to prevent future vandalism of Aiken Electric equipment, the company has announced that it would be offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).

Those with details about either incident are urged to contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Department at 803-648-6811.

Aiken Electric will continue to post updates regarding the incident on its Facebook page.

