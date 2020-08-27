Horse Creek Academy closes for 2 days over possible COVID-19 cases

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County will be closed to students today and Friday because of several cases of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The people with symptoms were described in a Facebook post as “village members, not just students but also staff.” They are being tested for coronavirus, the academy said.

“Test results will not be available for a few days but we do know at least one staff member has a presumed positive case,” the academy said in the Facebook post.

Apologizing for the short notice, academy leaders said the facility would be closed so they could investigate and deeply sanitize the building.

“Your child can plan on reporting to school ‪Monday, August 31st‬ (except for our 8th graders and several 7th graders already out on quarantine),” the academy said in the post that was targeted at parents. “If we find that we need to quarantine because test results indicate COVID positive, we will contact you with additional details regarding a full quarantine.”

Teachers and staff members without symptoms will report to work and work in their classrooms.

Online assignments for students will be sent today, the academy said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this very tough situation,” the post concludes.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.