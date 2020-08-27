Georgia Southern suspends football practice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Southern has suspended football practice after a small number of players tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles conducted tests earlier this week and Wednesday, with results expected on Friday. The Eagles will then decide how proceed once more information is available.

Georgia Southern released the following statement: “The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has temporarily suspended football practice after a small number of players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this week. All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of close contacts. The team underwent its weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and a re-evaluation of practice will be made when the results return on Friday. We look forward to a resumption of football activities in the near future as we continue to prepare for our September 12 opener.”

