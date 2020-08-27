Advertisement

Georgia Power is heading to Louisiana to restore power after Laura

Georgia Power says they’re sending help to hurricane-battered Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Bayou State on Wednesday.
Georgia Power says they’re sending help to hurricane-battered Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Bayou State on Wednesday.(KNOE)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says they’re sending help to hurricane-battered Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Bayou State on Wednesday.

At least 100 personnel and crews are hitting the interstates to Louisiana after damaging winds and a powerful storm surge disrupted power in the Gulf Coast state.

Georgia Power workers will stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to receive their orders to support power restoration.

As many as 300 more support workers have been identified if they are needed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. prisons keep visitation, volunteers halted to limit COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections, with multiple facilities in the CSRA, will extend suspensions for visitation and volunteers until Sept. 30.

News

2 arrested in Richmond County on felony charges filed elsewhere

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies helped round up two men who were wanted elsewhere on felony charges.

News

S.C. jobless claims dip as state seeks federal boost in benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week in South Carolina, although the overall jobless rate remains far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic trashed the economy.

News

Arrest made in shooting at Augusta vape shop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 17-year-old has been charged following a shooting at a vape shop on Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Horse Creek Academy closes for 2 days over possible COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County will be closed to students today and Friday because of several cases of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

News

Two University of South Carolina sorority houses quarantined

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The University of South Carolina has quarantined two sorority houses after students living there tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kemp considers testing ‘strike teams’ as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia’s Republican governor says he’s considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

News

We are experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
We apologize for the technical difficulties we are experiencing. We are working to get the issues fixed and will continue streaming our scheduled newscasts on our website!

News

Here's what happened after truck rolled over in North Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
A truck carrying a shipping container was involved in an accident early Aug. 27, 2020.

News

Building renamed to honor John Lewis at Troy University

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Soon, the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis will have his name on one of the buildings at his alma mater.