Georgia Power is heading to Louisiana to restore power after Laura

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says they’re sending help to hurricane-battered Louisiana after Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Bayou State on Wednesday.

At least 100 personnel and crews are hitting the interstates to Louisiana after damaging winds and a powerful storm surge disrupted power in the Gulf Coast state.

Georgia Power workers will stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to receive their orders to support power restoration.

As many as 300 more support workers have been identified if they are needed.

