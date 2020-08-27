Georgia absentee voting eased as polling sites set to get protective gear

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia secretary of state is creating an easier way for voters to request absentee ballots for the November election.

Instead of a paper application, the state is creating an online portal.

Voters just need to click the “request” button and enter all of the required information, and they’ll get an absentee ballot you can drop off or mail in.

Voters will need to sign it so election workers can match signatures voters provided when they registered to vote.

To reduce coronavirus risks at in-person voting sites, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger coordinated with county elections officials to request masks, face shields, gloves and disinfecting wipes.

A total of 153 counties are requesting more personal protective equipment. Altogether, Georgia elections officials are requesting 180,000 masks, 46,700 face shields, 4,700 packages of gloves and 10,100 boxes of disinfecting wipes.

Earlier this year, 84,000 masks, 290,000 gloves and hand sanitizer were provided to county election officials ahead of the June 9 primary.

“In-person voting remains an important way for Georgia voters to access the ballot so I am doing whatever I can to make that experience safe and easy,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

