Front, back, and side to side, wash your hands to ensure virus bacteria dies

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wear your mask. Watch your social distance. Wash your hands. We’ve heard it again, and again. But health experts explain that we could be leaving some unwanted bacteria behind.

“Especially as we return to school and return to some of our normal activities, it’s even more important for people to be aware of these things,” Doug Welch, chief executive officer of Doctor’s Hospital, said.

AU Health, Doctors Hospital, and University Hospital are all partnering to remind people to use the 3- W’s... Something that seems to fall on deaf ears, even for me.

Even I catch myself not at the sink for that long.

But here are some things you can do in 20 seconds to make sure you wash your hands properly.

Sing the chorus of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene.’

Recite the quadratic formula, which is ax²+bx+c=0, four times.

Think about when was the last time you called your mom, and immediately forget to call her when you get done.

“In the hospital, we don’t want individuals to have long fingernails or artificial fingernails. A lot of bacteria live and thrive under those fingernails,” Dr. Roger MacArthur, infectious disease physician at AU, said.

Take a look at these hands after being washed. Germ Glo, a product that makes germs visible, shows there are bacteria still around the nail beds. Dr. Rogers says these are the key places to watch out for.

Our local hospitals all have one message: wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.
“Wrap the palm and the thumb around the other thumb to make sure you cover the entire circumference of the thumb,” he said. “It’s analogous to brushing one’s teeth. You can’t forget about the back just like you can’t forget about your thumbs.”

All differences aside, our three hospitals are working to spread these reminders that can fly past our memory from time to time.

“It was time to together, and again just use our platforms as hospitals, using that as a way to say, “yep that really is important,” Rogers said.

Sometimes we all need a reminder. And at risk of sounding like your mother - wash your hands!

