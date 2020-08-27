Free school supplies, health screenings for Augusta students on Aug. 29

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fit 4 School event will provide free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts to Augusta students.

Sponsored by the Hawk Law Group, the event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Augusta South YMCA, 2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and Hungry No More will provide goodie bags filled with snacks.

Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided inside the YMCA. For the safety of those who participate in the health services and haircuts, staff will be taking temperatures. The staff also asks that everyone that enters the building wears a facemask.

To donate school supplies or resources, email Lexi Floyd at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com. For more information, go to Fit4SchoolGA.com

