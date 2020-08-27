Advertisement

Free school supplies, health screenings for Augusta students on Aug. 29

More school supply drives are being held to get students the essentials they need for the upcoming school year.
More school supply drives are being held to get students the essentials they need for the upcoming school year.(WITN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fit 4 School event will provide free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts to Augusta students.

Sponsored by the Hawk Law Group, the event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at the Augusta South YMCA, 2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta.

School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and Hungry No More will provide goodie bags filled with snacks.

RELATED: Students must mask up or be sent home with Aiken County school policy

Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided inside the YMCA. For the safety of those who participate in the health services and haircuts, staff will be taking temperatures. The staff also asks that everyone that enters the building wears a facemask.

To donate school supplies or resources, email Lexi Floyd at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com. For more information, go to Fit4SchoolGA.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Does taking away the SAT/ACT lay an uneven field for students applying for college?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Schools under the University System of Georgia are taking away standardized test requirements for admissions this fall. But will it create a fair or unfair advantage for students applying?

Back To School

Students must mask up or be sent home with Aiken County school policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
School starts for Aiken County in just 5 days. And just last night, the board unanimously approved a decision on the mask policy, one that parents have varying opinions on.

News

AU drops college entry exam requirements for a year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Augusta University and other schools in the University System of Georgia will drop college entry exam requirements for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters.

News

’Pandemic Pod’ organizers could face penalties if they operate without SC childcare license

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some parents are considering what’s called “Pandemic Pods” for their children who won’t be returning to the traditional classroom setting next month. However, the state’s agency over child health and safety said pod operators could get in trouble if they’re running one of these learning groups without a license.

Latest News

News

Some Orangeburg County students unable to begin new school year because of no internet

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Classes started virtually this week for Orangeburg County students in Pre-K through eighth grade, but at least one family in that district has not been able to begin the new school year due to not having internet access.

News

Kids will need masks for school, Aiken County parents are told

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
School leaders in Aiken County are sending a message to parents: Masks will be required and parents have to be the first line of defense.

News

Columbia County schools to get visit by congressman today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is visiting our area today.

News

DeVos softens position on schools reopening in Georgia visit

Updated: 17 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is softening earlier comments that called for schools to reopen for in-person instruction for all.

Back To School

Edgefield County businesses offer free Wi-Fi so kids can learn online

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Edgefield County schools are still trying to work through all the issues that come with being rural in a pandemic.

Back To School

Columbia County board votes for regular school days during Masters week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Columbia County Board of Education briefed on a range of topics from enrollment, sports events and the school calendar.