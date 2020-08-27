For cancer patients, COVID-19 threat makes battle even harder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We're all still fighting through a pandemic right now, but some are having to fight harder than others.

One man says battling COVID-19 and cancer is a big challenge.

But there's a group of people helping him push through it.

Imagine being in need of a life-saving treatment during a pandemic

It’s a very scary time.

That's reality for 38-year-old Matthew Moehle. He was diagnosed with leukemia right at the start of the pandemic.

Now he's fighting for his life — battling cancer as the threat of COVID-19 constantly looms.

“Lots of isolation, which is far from fun, but it’s a necessary evil,” Moehle said.

It’s an evil he says he’s thankful he didn’t have to face alone.

He says the Lydia Project has made these difficult times a whole lot easier.

“They have been just a real blessing through this entire process,” he said.

“Being a stranger in a strange land, they gave me shelter and food, and you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

The Lydia Projects have remained open during the pandemic, serving men, women and children.

Organizers say with unique times like today, it’s important to be a helping hand, providing shelter to more than 850 people, transporting more than 770 patients to cancer care, and even helping with things like utilities and prescriptions.

“Looking out for a total stranger, it just really opens your eyes to how much good there is in the world,” Moehle said.

Cancer didn’t stop COVID-19 — and COVID-19 didn’t stop Lydia.

For information on how to get involved or donate, visit https://www.thelydiaproject.org.

Local toll of the pandemic

You can follow these constantly updated coronavirus statistics every day at https://www.wrdw.com/content/news/By-the-numbers-Latest-stats-on-coronavirus-in-the-CSRA-569481341.html:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.