FBI captures Texas father, one of 10 Most Wanted, accused of daughters’ 2008 deaths

An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday. He had been sought since 2008 on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shootings of his 17-and-18-year-old daughters.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) - The FBI says a Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters has been arrested in a small North Texas town.

An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas. He had been sought since 2008 on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shootings in Irving of his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said.

A police report at the time said a family member reported Yaser Said threatened “bodily harm” against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim.

Said was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on December 4, 2014.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

