DHEC reports several cases of equine encephalitis in Aiken, other counties

Eleven horses across the Palmetto State -- including at least one case in AIken County -- have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven horses across the Palmetto State -- including at least one case in AIken County -- have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

The illness, which is mosquito-borne, was detected in Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington, and Marion counties.

In horses, EEE virus takes two to five days to cause symptoms and has a 90 percent fatality rate. The virus causes stumbling and poor coordination, inability to rise, paralysis, head pressing, circling, and convulsions.

State officials specifically say the black-tailed mosquito carries the virus.

“The black-tailed mosquito is not often targeted for control because this species is not a major nuisance to people and due to the inaccessible nature of many freshwater swamps that makes ground-based control of larvae and adults difficult,” Dr. Chris Evans, state Public Health Entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services, said in a statement. “Efforts to reduce black-tailed mosquito populations are usually made when EEE virus is detected in an area, but virus transmission also can be mitigated by control of other mosquito species that transmit the virus from infected birds to people and other animals.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

