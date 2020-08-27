Advertisement

Deadline looms for Richmond County kindergarten registration

(KOTA)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to register your child for kindergarten in Richmond County.

Parents have until 1 p.m. Friday to make a registration appointment with a school or arrange to bring in documents.

The Richmond County School System is encouraging parents to use its online registration portal to register and submit documents.

If all slots are filled, the student’s name will be placed on the waiting list.

MORE | Richmond County educators to bridge digital divide with plan

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. lawmakers hope to have hate crime bill ready for 2021 legislative session

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina is one of three states in the country without a state hate crime law. That could change in 2021.

News

Georgia absentee voting eased as polling sites set to get protective gear

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia secretary of state is creating an easier way for voters to request absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Congressman pays a visit to some CSRA schools

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Congressman Rick Allen stopped by the CSRA on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

For cancer patients, COVID-19 threat makes battle even harder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult. But the Lydia Project is here to help.

Latest News

News

Learn how the Lydia Project is helping many during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult. But the Lydia Project is here to help.

News

Tractor-trailer flips at Edgefield Road and Interstate 20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews responded early Thursday to a report of a flipped tractor-trailer with a person trapped inside on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

News

Richmond County educators to bridge digital divide with plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Among the lessons COVID has taught us, Richmond County School System says, is that it’s highlighted the technology gap within the community.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling in CSRA, experts say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Our local hospitals reporting some of the lowest hospitalization numbers in weeks.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta hospitals team up to stop the spread

Updated: 7 hours ago