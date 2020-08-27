Deadline looms for Richmond County kindergarten registration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to register your child for kindergarten in Richmond County.

Parents have until 1 p.m. Friday to make a registration appointment with a school or arrange to bring in documents.

The Richmond County School System is encouraging parents to use its online registration portal to register and submit documents.

If all slots are filled, the student’s name will be placed on the waiting list.

