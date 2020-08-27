Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Heat index 100-105°+ this afternoon. Storms possible everyday for the next 7 days.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brutal heat and humidity expected over the next few days.

Today will be brutally hot and humid. Highs are expected to be a little hotter in the mid 90s this afternoon and feels like temps above 100°. Isolated storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. Models are going completely dry on today, but I’m anticipating some storms considering how awful models have been lately and we will have a very soupy air mass in place. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will be going up slightly Friday. This will be thanks to a low level trough coupled with tropical moisture from Laura. Highs on Friday are expected to be slightly above normal in the mid to low 90s, but the feel like temps will be 100°+.

The remnants of Laura will be tracking through Virginia/North Carolina Saturday, which will bring us some breezy conditions during the day and decent rain chances. Winds are expected to be sustained between 10-20 mph and gusts 30+ mph. This likely won’t be enough to cause much damage, but it will be a breezy and wet day across the region. There is not a lot of confidence in the forecast Saturday considering it is highly dependent on what Laura evolves to once over land and how far north it tracks north of the region. We will continue to monitor.

The remnants of Laura will be moving north of the region Saturday. This could lead to windy conditions across the CSRA Saturday "IF" Laura evolves and tracks the way models are anticipating.
The remnants of Laura will be moving north of the region Saturday. This could lead to windy conditions across the CSRA Saturday "IF" Laura evolves and tracks the way models are anticipating.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:44 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

8 Pm Tropical Update 8/23/20

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

Saturday Evening Forecast 8/22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT