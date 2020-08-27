Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brutal heat and humidity expected over the next few days.

Today will be brutally hot and humid. Highs are expected to be a little hotter in the mid 90s this afternoon and feels like temps above 100°. Isolated storms are expected in the afternoon and evening. Models are going completely dry on today, but I’m anticipating some storms considering how awful models have been lately and we will have a very soupy air mass in place. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will be going up slightly Friday. This will be thanks to a low level trough coupled with tropical moisture from Laura. Highs on Friday are expected to be slightly above normal in the mid to low 90s, but the feel like temps will be 100°+.

The remnants of Laura will be tracking through Virginia/North Carolina Saturday, which will bring us some breezy conditions during the day and decent rain chances. Winds are expected to be sustained between 10-20 mph and gusts 30+ mph. This likely won’t be enough to cause much damage, but it will be a breezy and wet day across the region. There is not a lot of confidence in the forecast Saturday considering it is highly dependent on what Laura evolves to once over land and how far north it tracks north of the region. We will continue to monitor.

The remnants of Laura will be moving north of the region Saturday. This could lead to windy conditions across the CSRA Saturday "IF" Laura evolves and tracks the way models are anticipating. (WRDW)

