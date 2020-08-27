Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We should have a rare dry evening and night across the CSRA. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight, which will help keep lows in the mid 70s towards early Friday.

Friday should be dry most of the day across the CSRA, but a few isolated storms are expected to develop after lunch and remain possible into Friday night. Highs on Friday will be hot again in the mid to low 90s with feels like temps above 100°. Winds are expected to be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Winds will be picking up Saturday as the remnants of Laura track north of the region. We are expecting sustained winds between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30+ mph. Lake wind advisories will likely be issued Saturday, so it won’t be the best for boating. Storms will be possible as well during the day into Saturday evening. There is a marginal risk (5%) for severe storms on Saturday for the threat of strong wind gusts embedded in storms. High temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler and top out near 90.

Sustained winds on Saturday will be out of the southwest between 15-20 mph. (WRDW)

Isolated severe weather is possible Saturday as the remnants of Laura track north of the CSRA. (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be calmer with winds between 5-10 mph most of the day. Highs are expected to be a little warmer in the low 90s and it will remain very humid. Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Our pattern looks fairly average for late August early next week with highs in the low 90s and isolated/scattered storms most afternoons and evenings.

