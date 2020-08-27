Advertisement

Congressman pays a visit to some CSRA schools

Rep. Rick Allen
Rep. Rick Allen(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressman Rick Allen stopped by the CSRA on Wednesday. 

He toured some schools in Columbia County and talked about back-to-school plans there.

"You can't force teachers or students to go back to school, but let's give them the opportunity. Americans want a choice. You can't just shut them out, because they're paying taxes that pay for this," Allen said.

As of Friday Columbia County schools had 23 active student COVID-19 cases and nine staff cases.

That’s less than 1 percent of the staff and less than 0.1 percent of students.

MORE | Free school supplies, health screenings offered for students

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. lawmakers hope to have hate crime bill ready for 2021 legislative session

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina is one of three states in the country without a state hate crime law. That could change in 2021.

News

Georgia absentee voting eased as polling sites set to get protective gear

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia secretary of state is creating an easier way for voters to request absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Deadline looms for Richmond County kindergarten registration

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Time is running out to register your child for kindergarten in Richmond County.

Coronavirus

For cancer patients, COVID-19 threat makes battle even harder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Battling cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult. But the Lydia Project is here to help.

Latest News

News

Tractor-trailer flips on Interstate 20 in Aiken County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews responded early Thursday to a report of a flipped tractor-trailer with a person trapped inside on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

News

Richmond County educators to bridge digital divide with plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Among the lessons COVID has taught us, Richmond County School System says, is that it’s highlighted the technology gap within the community.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling in CSRA, experts say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Our local hospitals reporting some of the lowest hospitalization numbers in weeks.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Augusta hospitals team up to stop the spread

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Vandals targeting Aiken Electric junction boxes with gunfire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Aiken Electric had been experiencing outages in Cedar Creek and The Paddocks subdivisions due to gunfire hitting their junction boxes.