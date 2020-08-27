Congressman pays a visit to some CSRA schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressman Rick Allen stopped by the CSRA on Wednesday.

He toured some schools in Columbia County and talked about back-to-school plans there.

"You can't force teachers or students to go back to school, but let's give them the opportunity. Americans want a choice. You can't just shut them out, because they're paying taxes that pay for this," Allen said.

As of Friday Columbia County schools had 23 active student COVID-19 cases and nine staff cases.

That’s less than 1 percent of the staff and less than 0.1 percent of students.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.