Building renamed to honor John Lewis at Troy University

John Lewis and his fight for civil rights
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (AP) - Troy University is renaming a university building for the late Congressman John Lewis.

The Troy University Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to rename historic Bibb Graves Hall on campus in honor of the late civil rights leader.

While Lewis became a longtime Georgia congressman, he was a native of Pike County, Alabama, and grew up not far from the university.  

Lewis as a teen applied to the then-all-white university but did not get a reply.

The university said the name change is effective immediately, and the building will now bear the name John Robert Lewis Hall.

