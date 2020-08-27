Advertisement

Augusta City Classic canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Augusta City Classic has been canceled after event organizers point at the COVID-19 pandemic as the issue.
The Augusta City Classic has been canceled after event organizers point at the COVID-19 pandemic as the issue.(MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta City Classic has been canceled after event organizers point at the COVID-19 pandemic as the issue.

In a statement, Augusta City Classic Executive Director Michael Meyers said that the board was disappointed to have to cancel the event, but it was necessary to keep the health and safety of others as the highest priority.

“This measure is to protect attendees and teams as safety is most important. Prayers of safety for the community guided our decision, leading to the overall decision of canceling,” Meyers said.

Meyers also said event organizers hope to bring the event back next year.

“We look forward to seeing all of our families and friends next fall.  This event will be greatly missed by our community I am sure - but safety for all is of the utmost importance.  As we continue to operate at the apex, we can assure you that we will be back -- bigger and better than ever”, event president Henry Ingram said.

