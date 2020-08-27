Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting at Augusta vape shop

Cameron Curry, 17, stands charged in connection with a shooting at Smoke Life Smoke and Vape on Wrightsboro Road.
Cameron Curry, 17, stands charged in connection with a shooting at Smoke Life Smoke and Vape on Wrightsboro Road.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been charged following a shooting at a vape shop on Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Curry is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The incident happened at Smoke Life Smoke and Vape.

The victim, 20-year-old Julian Butler, is being treated at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation into this case continues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Horse Creek Academy closes for 2 days over possible COVID-19 cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County will be closed to students today and Friday because of several cases of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

News

Two University of South Carolina sorority houses quarantined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The University of South Carolina has quarantined two sorority houses after students living there tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Kemp considers testing ‘strike teams’ as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia’s Republican governor says he’s considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

News

We are experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WRDW News Staff
We apologize for the technical difficulties we are experiencing. We are working to get the issues fixed and will continue streaming our scheduled newscasts on our website!

Latest News

News

Here's what happened after truck rolled over in North Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
A truck carrying a shipping container was involved in an accident early Aug. 27, 2020.

News

Building renamed to honor John Lewis at Troy University

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Soon, the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis will have his name on one of the buildings at his alma mater.

News

S.C. lawmakers hope to have hate crime bill ready for 2021 legislative session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
South Carolina is one of three states in the country without a state hate crime law. That could change in 2021.

News

Georgia absentee voting eased as polling sites set to get protective gear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia secretary of state is creating an easier way for voters to request absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Congressman pays a visit to some CSRA schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Rick Allen stopped by the CSRA on Wednesday.

News

Deadline looms for Richmond County kindergarten registration

Updated: 3 hours ago
Time is running out to register your child for kindergarten in Richmond County.