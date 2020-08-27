Arrest made in shooting at Augusta vape shop
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been charged following a shooting at a vape shop on Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Curry is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The incident happened at Smoke Life Smoke and Vape.
The victim, 20-year-old Julian Butler, is being treated at a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
An investigation into this case continues.
