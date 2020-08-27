AP source says NBA postponing Thursday’s postseason games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says another day of the NBA playoffs will be postponed. The three games will join the three that weren’t played Wednesday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement was made.

NBA players decided Thursday that they want to continue the season, coming to that consensus one day after three postseason games were postponed in a protest of racial injustice. It was not clear yet when the season would resume, according to one of the people who spoke to AP.

The NBA’s board of governors met separately Thursday to decide next steps.

